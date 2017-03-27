WV Chief, Firefighters Charged With C...

WV Chief, Firefighters Charged With Covering Up Wreck

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: FireHouse.com

March 30--FAIRMONT -- Three members of the Fairview Volunteer Fire Department have been arrested after allegedly covering up a vehicle accident. According to information gathered by Deputy Brian Hawkins with the Marion County Sheriff's Department and filed in a criminal complaint, events began at 1:18 a.m. Saturday at 4405 Crossroads Rd. in Fairview.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fairmont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 1 hr Huh 4,024
Where is Ciara 13 hr Porchswing 8
Nessie joes 13 hr Porchswing 27
Rocco muriale (Mar '14) 14 hr Pointless Topic 51
EFHS Baseball 15 hr Slick 12
Anyone know Tremaine Cottingham? 18 hr Butthead 13
Wonder who will lead the polar bears on the gri... 18 hr Fan 3
See all Fairmont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fairmont Forum Now

Fairmont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fairmont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Hong Kong
 

Fairmont, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,535 • Total comments across all topics: 279,949,671

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC