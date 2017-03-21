Social Studies fair slated for March 15

Social Studies fair slated for March 15

Monday Mar 13 Read more: The Inter-Mountain

Williams Armed Forces Reserve Center in Fairmont will be the site of the 2017 RESA 7 Regional Social Studies Fair, which is expected to draw upward of 150 students from 10 counties who will display entries in nine categories.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inter-Mountain.

