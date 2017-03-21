Social Studies fair slated for March 15
Williams Armed Forces Reserve Center in Fairmont will be the site of the 2017 RESA 7 Regional Social Studies Fair, which is expected to draw upward of 150 students from 10 counties who will display entries in nine categories.
