SBA to honor 2 West Virginians for business, flood recovery work
The new executive director of the Greater Kanawha Long-Term Recovery Committee will be recognized for her volunteer efforts during the aftermath of the June flood. The U.S. Small Business Administration announced Wednesday Susan Jack will receive the 2017 Phoenix Award for Outstanding Contributions to Disaster Recovery by a Volunteer.
Fairmont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|nEXT Head Basketball Coach for the FALCONS
|1 min
|Fat gimpy assistant
|21
|Censorship
|10 min
|Blob Asswaft
|4
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|4 hr
|Fuckwitmenc
|4,019
|Anyone know Tremaine Cottingham?
|8 hr
|tagalongs
|9
|Rocco muriale (Mar '14)
|13 hr
|Jesus Loves the Cock
|48
|lindsay harris (Dec '12)
|Tue
|The dude
|2
|EAST fairmont highschool football program (Sep '14)
|Tue
|Matt Musgrave
|380
