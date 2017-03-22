SBA to honor 2 West Virginians for bu...

SBA to honor 2 West Virginians for business, flood recovery work

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: West Virginia Metro

The new executive director of the Greater Kanawha Long-Term Recovery Committee will be recognized for her volunteer efforts during the aftermath of the June flood. The U.S. Small Business Administration announced Wednesday Susan Jack will receive the 2017 Phoenix Award for Outstanding Contributions to Disaster Recovery by a Volunteer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fairmont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
nEXT Head Basketball Coach for the FALCONS 1 min Fat gimpy assistant 21
Censorship 10 min Blob Asswaft 4
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 4 hr Fuckwitmenc 4,019
Anyone know Tremaine Cottingham? 8 hr tagalongs 9
Rocco muriale (Mar '14) 13 hr Jesus Loves the Cock 48
lindsay harris (Dec '12) Tue The dude 2
EAST fairmont highschool football program (Sep '14) Tue Matt Musgrave 380
See all Fairmont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fairmont Forum Now

Fairmont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fairmont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Fairmont, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,121 • Total comments across all topics: 279,905,744

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC