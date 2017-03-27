Reverend shows ' how people can bring...

Reverend shows ' how people can bring meaning to life'

Sunday Mar 19

By SARAH GOODRICH, The Times West Virginian FAIRMONT, W.Va. - If you have gone to a local government meeting, enjoyed entertainment at Palatine Park or stopped by the local Christmas Toy Shop, you've probably noticed a gentleman named Reverend D.D. Meighen filming, recording or interviewing people.

Fairmont, WV

