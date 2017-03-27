Reverend shows ' how people can bring meaning to life'
By SARAH GOODRICH, The Times West Virginian FAIRMONT, W.Va. - If you have gone to a local government meeting, enjoyed entertainment at Palatine Park or stopped by the local Christmas Toy Shop, you've probably noticed a gentleman named Reverend D.D. Meighen filming, recording or interviewing people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Add your comments below
Fairmont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rocco muriale (Mar '14)
|5 min
|Jesus Loves the Cock
|48
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|8 hr
|Mr DlCK pic
|4,017
|Anyone know Tremaine Cottingham?
|8 hr
|Steph
|6
|nEXT Head Basketball Coach for the FALCONS
|8 hr
|Seen from all sides
|13
|lindsay harris (Dec '12)
|12 hr
|The dude
|2
|EAST fairmont highschool football program (Sep '14)
|21 hr
|Matt Musgrave
|380
|Where is Ciara
|Mon
|Antwan baby mama
|7
Find what you want!
Search Fairmont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC