Police say Detroit men "executed" in Fairmont
According to Police Chief Steve Shine, the bodies were found inside a Satterfield Street apartment approximately 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, March 19. "The deaths are apparent homicides," Shine said shortly after the investigation began. "There was also evident manufacturing of drugs taking place inside of the residence."
