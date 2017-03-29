House approves measure to allow sale of Hopemont Hospital
The future of Hopemont Hospital in Preston County remains questionable following a close vote in the House of Delegates. Lawmakers passed HB 3102 in a 51-49 vote Wednesday afternoon, crossover day, sending the legislation on to the Senate for consideration.
