House approves measure to allow sale of Hopemont Hospital

The future of Hopemont Hospital in Preston County remains questionable following a close vote in the House of Delegates. Lawmakers passed HB 3102 in a 51-49 vote Wednesday afternoon, crossover day, sending the legislation on to the Senate for consideration.

