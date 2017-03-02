Governor goes on the offensive during...

Governor goes on the offensive during latest 'SOS' tour stop

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice called out Republican state legislators for what he perceives as an ideology that overly relies on cuts during his ongoing 'Save Our State' tour, which brought him to Fairmont Thursday morning. "They want to cut you back," Justice said Thursday morning at the Falcon Center on the Campus of Fairmont State University.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fairmont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 6 hr truth b told 3,999
Courtney Painter 16 hr SAM 11
Ratty raunchy one 18 hr Sick 13
Dr Menez Wed Steve 3
Nessie joes Tue Wayne 9
Autumn sweeney Tue Child services 16
Road hog saloon Tue Nice bar 22
See all Fairmont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fairmont Forum Now

Fairmont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fairmont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Fairmont, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,774 • Total comments across all topics: 279,258,199

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC