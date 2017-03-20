Fairmont police investigate double homicide
According to Fairmont City Police Chief Steve Shine, a 21-year-old man and a 31-year-old man were found dead inside an apartment on Satterfield Street at approximately 4:15 p.m. "The deaths are apparent homicides," said Shine. "There was also evident manufacturing of drugs taking place inside of the residence."
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Add your comments below
Fairmont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's going on at the aquarium
|41 min
|Old friend
|5
|Aquarium Lounge
|42 min
|Old friend
|4
|Courtney Painter
|47 min
|Old friend
|13
|Tabitha Krysmalski
|1 hr
|Wonderwheel
|1
|Lookin for Caralyn redhead 20's
|4 hr
|Nolan
|13
|Fairmont Senior Basketball
|6 hr
|79 Bear
|22
|Ciara backpage (Jan '16)
|16 hr
|Chefboyrdee
|32
Find what you want!
Search Fairmont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC