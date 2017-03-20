Fairmont police investigate double ho...

Fairmont police investigate double homicide

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

According to Fairmont City Police Chief Steve Shine, a 21-year-old man and a 31-year-old man were found dead inside an apartment on Satterfield Street at approximately 4:15 p.m. "The deaths are apparent homicides," said Shine. "There was also evident manufacturing of drugs taking place inside of the residence."

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fairmont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What's going on at the aquarium 41 min Old friend 5
Aquarium Lounge 42 min Old friend 4
Courtney Painter 47 min Old friend 13
Tabitha Krysmalski 1 hr Wonderwheel 1
Lookin for Caralyn redhead 20's 4 hr Nolan 13
Fairmont Senior Basketball 6 hr 79 Bear 22
Ciara backpage (Jan '16) 16 hr Chefboyrdee 32
See all Fairmont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fairmont Forum Now

Fairmont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fairmont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Fairmont, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,238 • Total comments across all topics: 279,687,508

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC