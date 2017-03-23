DNA confirms remains found below W.Va. bridge belong to Virginia Tech student missing since 1998
Thank you for reading 10 free articles on Fredericksburg.com. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fairmont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rocco muriale (Mar '14)
|22 min
|Former Employee
|42
|Where is Ciara
|59 min
|rapper crapper
|6
|nEXT Head Basketball Coach for the FALCONS
|1 hr
|Maybe
|4
|Ciara from backpage arrested
|4 hr
|Bub69x
|16
|Ashley bennett ice
|5 hr
|bilo
|1
|cheating wife
|5 hr
|jbrown
|1
|Fairmont State Falcons Basketball
|6 hr
|Fool Filter
|16
Find what you want!
Search Fairmont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC