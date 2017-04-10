Country Store Opry opens 50th year on...

Country Store Opry opens 50th year on April 1

Tuesday Mar 28

The Country Store Opry will open its 50th year of providing classic country music throughout the Potomac Highlands Saturday at the Landes Arts Center in Petersburg.

