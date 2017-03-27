Calhoun: 'Working through some things' with Youngstown State
Amid multiple reports that Youngstown State will hire Fairmont State men's basketball coach Jerrod Calhoun as its new head coach, Calhoun said on Monday's MetroNews Talkline that the two sides are 'working through' the details. "They have reached out," Calhoun said.
