Calhoun: 'Working through some things...

Calhoun: 'Working through some things' with Youngstown State

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 27 Read more: West Virginia Metro

Amid multiple reports that Youngstown State will hire Fairmont State men's basketball coach Jerrod Calhoun as its new head coach, Calhoun said on Monday's MetroNews Talkline that the two sides are 'working through' the details. "They have reached out," Calhoun said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fairmont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 38 min Need a ride 4,042
superior painting 6 hr Just saying 5
Anyone know Tremaine Cottingham? 7 hr curious 14
Fairmont shooting 14 hr Malik 20
Does any one know Marcus Freeman or Coleman? Sun u a mess 8
Holloway Sun Wondering 10
Wonder who will lead the polar bears on the gri... Sun Mitchum 9
See all Fairmont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fairmont Forum Now

Fairmont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fairmont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Final Four
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Fairmont, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,067 • Total comments across all topics: 280,029,946

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC