Atlas launches tissue line

Atlas launches tissue line

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 29 Read more: Recycling Today

Atlas Tissue, a business of Resolute Forest Products, has introduced its Green Heritage line of 100 percent recycled tissue products. The new product line targets the at-home market.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Recycling Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fairmont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Synthetic marijuana 4 hr Mrs Mr caston 1
Hairstylists/Cosmotologists 7 hr Cray Porter 3
EAST fairmont highschool football program (Sep '14) 7 hr Fat gimpy assistant 386
Wonder who will lead the polar bears on the gri... 9 hr Scooby-Doo 11
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 13 hr Against all odds 4,064
backpage 18 hr just wondering 1
Matt Talerico (Jun '15) Wed Da boi 4
See all Fairmont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fairmont Forum Now

Fairmont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fairmont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Fairmont, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,314 • Total comments across all topics: 280,279,993

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC