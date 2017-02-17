With laundry service, a group for dis...

With laundry service, a group for disabled people benefits the community

The Marion County Disability Action Center in West Virginia has launched the Feel Good Laundry service, which also gives opportunities to the group's clients. Outside the Disability Action Center in Fairmont, W.Va., volunteer laundry assistant Amy Tatterson and job coach Chrissy Heldreth load a van for a delivery on Feb. 15. The Feel Good Laundry service lends a hand to area residents.

