With laundry service, a group for disabled people benefits the community
The Marion County Disability Action Center in West Virginia has launched the Feel Good Laundry service, which also gives opportunities to the group's clients. Outside the Disability Action Center in Fairmont, W.Va., volunteer laundry assistant Amy Tatterson and job coach Chrissy Heldreth load a van for a delivery on Feb. 15. The Feel Good Laundry service lends a hand to area residents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Science Monitor.
Add your comments below
Fairmont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Single women (Jun '16)
|6 hr
|lovvv me some me ...
|30
|Harker and sweeney
|20 hr
|Brian haines
|6
|Road hog saloon
|Sun
|Sam Stone
|21
|heavenly hoagie (May '14)
|Sat
|Man of God
|114
|Holloway
|Feb 18
|Beavis
|9
|John David Grossklaus (Jul '15)
|Feb 18
|Beavis
|22
|Stealing from the deceased (May '16)
|Feb 18
|Tana Mongoose
|36
Find what you want!
Search Fairmont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC