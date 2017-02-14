Weather warnings go down during Monday's "snowicane"
The National Weather Service suffered a major outage to a system that controls its severe weather alerts as a blizzard with near hurricane-force winds blasted the Northeast on Monday. Even the Miami office of the NWS was affected.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fairmont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The best things about Fairmont!
|3 hr
|Sunshine
|29
|Fairmont Senior Baseball
|4 hr
|Casey
|3
|Ciara backpage (Jan '16)
|7 hr
|SMH
|31
|Fairmont Pizza
|19 hr
|Beatup Customers
|6
|Fairmont Senior Basketball
|19 hr
|Fifth Street
|13
|Meagan Jones Louk
|Sun
|Steph
|5
|Megan P
|Sun
|Tim
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fairmont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC