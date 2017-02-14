Weather warnings go down during Monda...

Weather warnings go down during Monday's "snowicane"

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: Palm Beach Post

The National Weather Service suffered a major outage to a system that controls its severe weather alerts as a blizzard with near hurricane-force winds blasted the Northeast on Monday. Even the Miami office of the NWS was affected.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fairmont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The best things about Fairmont! 3 hr Sunshine 29
Fairmont Senior Baseball 4 hr Casey 3
Ciara backpage (Jan '16) 7 hr SMH 31
Fairmont Pizza 19 hr Beatup Customers 6
Fairmont Senior Basketball 19 hr Fifth Street 13
Meagan Jones Louk Sun Steph 5
Megan P Sun Tim 1
See all Fairmont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fairmont Forum Now

Fairmont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fairmont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
 

Fairmont, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,570 • Total comments across all topics: 279,531,121

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC