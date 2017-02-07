Teacher of the Year to be presented new car, check
Gov. Jim Justice's office will present West Virginia's 2017 Teacher of the Year with a new car and a check Wednesday at the state Capitol. Toni Poling, an English teacher at Fairmont Senior High School in Marion County, has been honored with the award.
