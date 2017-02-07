Teacher of the Year to be presented n...

Teacher of the Year to be presented new car, check

Gov. Jim Justice's office will present West Virginia's 2017 Teacher of the Year with a new car and a check Wednesday at the state Capitol. Toni Poling, an English teacher at Fairmont Senior High School in Marion County, has been honored with the award.

