Marshall faculty member to present vehicle forensics research at...

John Sammons, associate professor and director of the Marshall University digital forensics and information assurance program, is conducting vehicle forensics research that could enhance capabilities for law enforcement in the U.S. Sammons, interim chair of the department of forensic science, said he will present this research Thursday, Feb. 16, at the 69th Annual Scientific Meeting of the American Academy of Forensic Sciences in New Orleans. "The connected cars on the road today represents a significant new source of potential evidence.

