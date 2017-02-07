Marion County woman indicted in 2016 accidental shooting death
The Marion County Grand Jury returned an indictment against Amy Lynn Jones, 39, of Fairmont, in connection with an incident last year that led to the accidental shooting death of a 16-year-old Fairmont Senior High School student. Last June, police say Jones had passed out from drug use with five juveniles in her home.
