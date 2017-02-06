Kirk promoted to deputy secretary of state Department of Military Affairs and Pubic Safety
Thom Kirk has been named deputy secretary of the West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety, according to Secretary Jeff Sandy. The announcement was made Monday.
