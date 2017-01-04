Morgantown bank robbery suspect target of other investigations
As a Davisville, West Virginia sits in the North Central Regional Jail on a $150,000 bond in connection to a Morgantown bank robbery, investigators from multiple states are determining if she is a suspect in similar cases in their jurisdictions. Detectives named Martin as the suspect in a bank robbery that occurred Dec. 20, 2016 at the United Bank in downtown.
