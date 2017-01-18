Marion County judge sentences repeat ...

Marion County judge sentences repeat felon to life in prison

Carlos A. Tilley, of Philadelphia, Pa., was convicted last spring for the delivery of cocaine base within 1,000 feet of West Fairmont Middle School and on a felony conspiracy charge. Tilley already had four prior felony convictions involving drugs, violent crime, and twice being caught possessing a firearm while being a prohibited person according to the Fairmont Police Department.

