Man wanted for questioning in Pennsylvania murder arrested in Fairmont
A man wanted for questioning in connection with a Pittsburgh area murder case was arrested Monday afternoon in Fairmont, authorities said. Justin Elliot Bartlett, 25, was taken into custody near the Rite Aid at about 1:15 p.m., the Marion County Sheriff's Department said.
