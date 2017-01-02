Man wanted for questioning in Pennsyl...

Man wanted for questioning in Pennsylvania murder arrested in Fairmont

2 hrs ago

A man wanted for questioning in connection with a Pittsburgh area murder case was arrested Monday afternoon in Fairmont, authorities said. Justin Elliot Bartlett, 25, was taken into custody near the Rite Aid at about 1:15 p.m., the Marion County Sheriff's Department said.

Fairmont, WV

