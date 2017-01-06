Fairmont woman enters plea 3 days into murder trial
After three days of testimony, including taking the stand in her own defense, a Fairmont woman entered a plea in her murder trial. Alma Barnett entered an Alford Plea Friday, January 6, in the November 2015 shooting death of her neighbor Carol Zurasky.
