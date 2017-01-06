Fairmont woman enters plea 3 days int...

Fairmont woman enters plea 3 days into murder trial

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

After three days of testimony, including taking the stand in her own defense, a Fairmont woman entered a plea in her murder trial. Alma Barnett entered an Alford Plea Friday, January 6, in the November 2015 shooting death of her neighbor Carol Zurasky.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fairmont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Heather - the 'tute 2 hr My mom 18
Amanda, Doll Baby, Skilor 4 hr Joe D 9
sasha shultz 4 hr Joe D 10
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 5 hr Patricia 3,958
Shawn Furner 6 hr Turdlies 2
FSHS pot brownies 8 hr Smokey 20
Fairmont Ave Beggars 21 hr Jimmy Legg 8
See all Fairmont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fairmont Forum Now

Fairmont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fairmont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Gunman
 

Fairmont, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,182 • Total comments across all topics: 277,662,546

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC