Fairmont murder suspect arrested in Delaware
Deahl and five others were allegedly involved in the shooting of death of 27-year-old Malcom Whitted of Detroit, Michigan. Investigators believe Deahl traveled to Delaware in December and has been hiding out at an associate's apartment since that time.
