Fairmont cancer survivor, ACA exchange counselor 'hopeful' about health care law future

"All the pieces need to work" is the reminder a Marion County cancer survivor and certified application counselor for those seeking health insurance on the exchange created in the Affordable Care Act is offering with a possible law repeal pending. "It's really important to get all the pieces right because there's real people who are benefiting from this," Mina Schultz said as members of the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives move forward with the GOP-promised dismantling of Obamacare.

