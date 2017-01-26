Crossings Mall developer, under scrut...

Crossings Mall developer, under scrutiny, has longstanding West Virginia ties

Eyes have been on developer Bill Abruzzino during a dispute over who will pay for a washed out culvert bridge at Elkview's Crossings Mall, where stores have been unable to reopen and workers have been unable to get to their jobs since June's flooding. Abruzzino, who has listed his residence in Georgia for three decades, has invested in shopping malls all over West Virginia and has strong ties to the Fairmont area, where he has been in at least one business partnership with Larry Puccio, former Democratic Party chairman and, most recently, transition team manager for Gov. Jim Justice.

