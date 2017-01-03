Parking tickets helping feed hungry
If you get a parking ticket in Fairmont, West Virginia over the next few days, you can either pay the $5 fine, or help feed the hungry. "It helps a lot of us veterans because a lot of us veterans haven't gotten our veterans pay," said Randy Whipkey.
