New Cumberland elections set for 2017

Tuesday Dec 6 Read more: The Review

It may not be the equivalent of a presidential election, but a 2017 special election for New Cumberland will change the complexion of city government for the next four years. City residents will elect a new mayor and fill four out of six city council seats in the new year.

