New Cumberland elections set for 2017
It may not be the equivalent of a presidential election, but a 2017 special election for New Cumberland will change the complexion of city government for the next four years. City residents will elect a new mayor and fill four out of six city council seats in the new year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fairmont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JT Taylor
|5 min
|jbt
|4
|Heather - the 'tute
|1 hr
|Gomez
|8
|Amanda, Doll Baby, Skilor
|2 hr
|Herp
|1
|Backwoods Barbie
|2 hr
|Herp
|21
|Backpage (Apr '16)
|2 hr
|Herp
|36
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|3 hr
|jerry
|3,927
|Does anyone know...
|4 hr
|FriendlyCity
|4
Find what you want!
Search Fairmont Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC