Morgantown bank robbery suspect arres...

Morgantown bank robbery suspect arrested in Parkersburg

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 31 Read more: West Virginia Metro

Martin, 30 of Davisville, was arrested in Parkersburg less than 2 weeks after she's accused in a Morgantown bank robbery. The Davisville woman allegedly walked into United Bank located on the corner of Fayette and Chestnut Streets at approximately 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20 where she presented a note demanding money.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fairmont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Heather - the 'tute 16 min Martin Van Urine 16
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 1 hr Patricia 3,958
Shawn Furner 1 hr Turdlies 2
FSHS pot brownies 4 hr Smokey 20
Fairmont Ave Beggars 16 hr Jimmy Legg 8
Who is the hot girl at the Huntington Drive thr... 16 hr Indi 8
sasha shultz 18 hr Beavis 9
See all Fairmont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fairmont Forum Now

Fairmont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fairmont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Fairmont, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,723 • Total comments across all topics: 277,655,540

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC