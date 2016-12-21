Feast of 7 Fishes brings an Italian C...

Feast of 7 Fishes brings an Italian Christmas to Fairmont

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 4 Read more: O-R Online

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Feast of the Seven Fishes – an annual celebration of Italian Christmas tradition – will return to Fairmont for its 11th year, featuring Italian cuisine, music and fun for the whole family.

Start the conversation, or Read more at O-R Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fairmont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
FSHS pot brownies 3 hr Fergie 4
Backpage (Apr '16) 18 hr The other side 35
Father and son Coe Wed casual observer 6
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) Wed Well 3,919
Vickie Wed Vickie 70
Bri king (Jun '16) Dec 20 None of my busine... 16
Review: Solar Steve's Window Tinting And Access... (May '15) Dec 20 Anti woman beater 16
See all Fairmont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fairmont Forum Now

Fairmont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fairmont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Ebola
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Fairmont, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,563 • Total comments across all topics: 277,261,270

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC