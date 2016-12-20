Father and son arrested in Marion Co. sexual assault investigation
West Virginia State Police arrested 20-year-old Brandon Coe of Fairmont on Tuesday, Dec. 20 for allegedly abusing a 7-year-old girl. Brandon Coe was charged with first-degree sexual assault.
