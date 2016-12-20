Father and son arrested in Marion Co....

Father and son arrested in Marion Co. sexual assault investigation

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: West Virginia Metro

West Virginia State Police arrested 20-year-old Brandon Coe of Fairmont on Tuesday, Dec. 20 for allegedly abusing a 7-year-old girl. Brandon Coe was charged with first-degree sexual assault.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fairmont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 5 hr Well 3,956
Fairmont Ave Beggars 6 hr curious 1
Amanda, Doll Baby, Skilor 6 hr Ron Straight 7
FSHS pot brownies 23 hr Smokey 15
addie smith Mon tpt 5
CPS youth services Sun Goodmama 2
Ashley Jan 1 Joseph Herps 14
See all Fairmont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fairmont Forum Now

Fairmont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fairmont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
 

Fairmont, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,698 • Total comments across all topics: 277,574,410

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC