Fairmont hospital celebrating more than a century of health care
Fairmont Regional Medical Center celebrated more than 100 years of providing health care in Marion County and North Central West Virginia last week. Grant Smith, Director of Community Relations for FRMC, said the hospital officially recognizes it's birth date in 1914, but also wanted to honor 75 years at their Locust Avenue location.
