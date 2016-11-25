Prezioso says he has the votes for minority leader's job
FAIRMONT, W.Va. - State Senator Roman Prezioso expects to be the next Senate minority leader, the veteran senator said Friday during an appearance on MetroNews "Talkline."
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fairmont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FSHS pot brownies
|3 hr
|Fergie
|4
|Backpage (Apr '16)
|18 hr
|The other side
|35
|Father and son Coe
|Wed
|casual observer
|6
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|Wed
|Well
|3,919
|Vickie
|Wed
|Vickie
|70
|Bri king (Jun '16)
|Dec 20
|None of my busine...
|16
|Review: Solar Steve's Window Tinting And Access... (May '15)
|Dec 20
|Anti woman beater
|16
Find what you want!
Search Fairmont Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC