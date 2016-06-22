M-138 railroad crossing work starts June 23 in Fairgrove
PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation will replace the Huron and Eastern Railway crossings on M-138 in Fairgrove. Beginning Thursday, June 23, crews will close M-138 at the eastbound/westbound crossing .
Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fairgrove Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|nosey people
|Oct '16
|disgusted
|1
|From the Pulpit of a Holiness Preacher (Feb '13)
|Sep '16
|Tolerance
|3
|i need of someone to talk with (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|cmd85
|1
|I want to move to Caro from Northern Michigan (Oct '14)
|Jun '15
|Sue
|3
|Former mayor is arrested for drunken driving (Sep '06)
|Aug '14
|Muslim
|43
|why not develop our town (Mar '13)
|Mar '13
|Anonymous
|1
|Michigan High School Football - Akron-Fairgrove... (Nov '06)
|Jan '13
|HERCULES THE GREAT
|5
Find what you want!
Search Fairgrove Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC