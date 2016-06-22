M-138 railroad crossing work starts J...

M-138 railroad crossing work starts June 23 in Fairgrove

Jun 22, 2016 Read more: State of Michigan

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation will replace the Huron and Eastern Railway crossings on M-138 in Fairgrove. Beginning Thursday, June 23, crews will close M-138 at the eastbound/westbound crossing .

