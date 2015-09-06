Fairgrove woman spending 69th year at Michigan Bean Festival
The Michigan Bean Festival has taken place at the end of the summer each year for 69 years, and Mary Alice Pike has been to all of them. 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. - Music by Steve Armstrong and The 25 Cent Beer Band in the entertainment tent; cover charge is $5.
