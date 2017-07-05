Navarro College develops Quick Career Program
By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer Those who need to get trained for a good job fast may want to investigate Navarro College's Quick Careers Program. Within months - not years - adult students of most any age can earn a certificate in one of several fields.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mexia Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fairfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Jun 27
|DENG
|121,928
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|19
|Michael Unit, Colony, Tennesse, TX
|May '17
|bealopez
|1
|Keep a Word~Drop a Word
|Apr '17
|Whiny1
|3
|Keith henderson (Jan '15)
|Apr '17
|Whiny1
|7
|where?
|Apr '17
|Whiny1
|1
|Cruel Parents (Sep '09)
|Mar '17
|Godsincontrol
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fairfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC