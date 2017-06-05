Sarah Louise Morton
The Angelic Hosts came for Sarah Louise Morton on Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at her residence in Fairfield among loving family and devoted friends. Viewing was held Friday, May 26 from 6-8 p.m. in the Moore's Angelic Funeral Chapel.
