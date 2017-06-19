A Comprehensive Guide to Road Tripping Through Texas
Everything is bigger in Texas, and that's especially true when talking about the massive network of interstate highways that sprawl across the state. At pretty much any given time of the year, these roads are packed with travelers from Texas and beyond, headed to Austin, San Antonio, Dallas, Houston, or elsewhere.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Add your comments below
Fairfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Jun 6
|Mike
|121,926
|Michael Unit, Colony, Tennesse, TX
|May '17
|bealopez
|1
|Keep a Word~Drop a Word
|Apr '17
|Whiny1
|3
|Keith henderson (Jan '15)
|Apr '17
|Whiny1
|7
|where?
|Apr '17
|Whiny1
|1
|Cruel Parents (Sep '09)
|Mar '17
|Godsincontrol
|2
|Tornado spotted outside Houston
|Feb '17
|ClaimPhartss
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fairfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC