Man sentenced to 50 years for sexual abuse of children filmed acts

On May 3, 2017 an Anderson County Jury found 21-year-old Garrett Forester guilty of the felony offense of Continuous Sexual Assault of Children, and sentenced him to 50 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice-Institutional Division. Forester will serve the 50 years sentence day for day; only becoming eligible to discharge from prison on this offense when he is 71 years old.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.