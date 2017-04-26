Jacob Allen Padgett

Jacob Allen Padgett

Jacob Allen Padgett, of Mexia, passed away April 25, 2017 in Waco at the age of 37. Funeral services will be 3 p.m., Saturday, April 29 at the Calvary Baptist Church with the Reverend Jeff Wright officiating. Interment will follow in the Mexia Cemetery with Clint Fisher, Jason Howell, Troy Darby, Juan Franco, Geoff Powers, David Langley and T. J. Hammond serving as pallbearers.

