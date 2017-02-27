Tornado spotted outside Houston

Tornado spotted outside Houston

There are 2 comments on the MySanAntonio.com story from Tuesday Feb 14, titled Tornado spotted outside Houston. In it, MySanAntonio.com reports that:

Chris Shannon walks away from debris of his barn that was damaged by the storm in Fairfield, Texas on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. Shannon was at a doctor visit at the time of the storm and came home to see the roof of his barn spewed in his neighbors yard.

later6868

Houston, TX

#1 Thursday Feb 16
If you're going to file an insurance storm claim, be careful with your insurance company. I've already been told I don't have a valid claim because my "lifted shingles" were not storm related. Excuse me? I asked. Then how were my shingles lifted??? I hired claimsmate.com and all of a sudden I have a valid claim. Jeez......
ClaimPhartss

Absecon, NJ

#2 Thursday Feb 16
Spotted phartss

Fairfield, TX

