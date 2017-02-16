Sanders - Ralph Engagement
Alan and Myra Sanders, formerly of Orange, are announcing the engagement of their daughter, Katie Sanders to Matt Ralph, of Nashville, Tennessee. Parents of the future groom are Greg and Irene Ralph, formerly of Fairfield, Texas, and now residing in Woodsboro, Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Orange Leader.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fairfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Feb 22
|shkreli zionism
|121,925
|Tornado spotted outside Houston
|Feb 16
|ClaimPhartss
|2
|Looking for home to rent this fall?
|Feb 8
|From Ohio
|1
|Keith henderson (Jan '15)
|Jan '17
|ADvpoint0
|6
|New construction (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Meme
|1
|Watson's (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Lucky21
|1
|unit gossip (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Just asking
|4
Find what you want!
Search Fairfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC