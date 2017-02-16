Sanders - Ralph Engagement

Sanders - Ralph Engagement

Alan and Myra Sanders, formerly of Orange, are announcing the engagement of their daughter, Katie Sanders to Matt Ralph, of Nashville, Tennessee. Parents of the future groom are Greg and Irene Ralph, formerly of Fairfield, Texas, and now residing in Woodsboro, Texas.

