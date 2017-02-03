Fairfield's talons clutch win over Mexia 70-54

The Mexia Blackcats did everything within their power to come from behind late in the fourth period against district rival and conference leader Fairfield, but the Eagles ended up on top at home, 70-54. Although the score may not reflect it, the game was much closer over the final three periods of play and Mexia got as close as seven with less than two and a half minutes to go in the game.

