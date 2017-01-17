Palestine High School Alumni Association to honor Judge Bascom W. Bentley III

The Palestine High School Alumni Association will honor Judge Bascom W. Bentley III during its annual Alumni Dinner on Friday, Jan. 27, at the Ben E. Keith community room, 2019 Oak St. Bentley was born in Fairfield and graduated from PHS in 1969. He earned a bachelors from the University of Texas and his Doctor of Jurisprudence from the University of Houston in 1976.

