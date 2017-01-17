Palestine High School Alumni Association to honor Judge Bascom W. Bentley III
The Palestine High School Alumni Association will honor Judge Bascom W. Bentley III during its annual Alumni Dinner on Friday, Jan. 27, at the Ben E. Keith community room, 2019 Oak St. Bentley was born in Fairfield and graduated from PHS in 1969. He earned a bachelors from the University of Texas and his Doctor of Jurisprudence from the University of Houston in 1976.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Fairfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|CheeseSniff
|1,050
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Jan 12
|Petesake
|121,921
|Keith henderson (Jan '15)
|Aug '16
|Batman
|4
|New construction (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Meme
|1
|Watson's (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Lucky21
|1
|unit gossip (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Just asking
|4
|Police News: Mexia police investigating homicide (May '07)
|Nov '15
|JUSTICE FOR CHAMP
|4
Find what you want!
Search Fairfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC