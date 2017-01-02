Navarro about to start two - gateway'...

Navarro about to start two - gateway' courses

A new year may be a time to take a step toward a new career; and for those so inclined, Navarro College South is beginning two courses of classes at its Fairfield facility to provide people a foot in the door to potentially satisfying and lucrative fields of work. One is Police Academy, tentatively set to run Jan. 9 through Aug. 11; and the other is Certified Nursing Academy classes, set to run Jan. 23 through April 10. The Navarro College Career and Technology Center at Fairfield is located at 961 E. Commerce in Fairfield.

