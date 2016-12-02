Teague Lions fall to La Vega
After battling the Waco La Vega Pirates to a 9-9 tie after the first period of play to open the Fairfield basketball tournament on Thursday, the Teague Lions found themselves in an old-fashioned brawl. La Vega outscored Teague in the second period, 23-14, to take the lead going into the half, 32-23.
