November 14, 2016 - Texas Municipal Power Agency board OKs sale of...
The board of directors of the Texas Municipal Power Agency on Nov. 10 passed a resolution authorizing TMPA's general manager to sign a contract for the sale of its coal-fired Gibbons Creek Steam Electric Station in Grimes County, Texas, and the 345-kV portion of its electric transmission system located in Grimes, Brazos, and Robertson counties. The move followed prior approval of the sale by TMPA's member cities.
