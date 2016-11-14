November 14, 2016 - Texas Municipal Power Agency board OKs sale of...

The board of directors of the Texas Municipal Power Agency on Nov. 10 passed a resolution authorizing TMPA's general manager to sign a contract for the sale of its coal-fired Gibbons Creek Steam Electric Station in Grimes County, Texas, and the 345-kV portion of its electric transmission system located in Grimes, Brazos, and Robertson counties. The move followed prior approval of the sale by TMPA's member cities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Public Power.