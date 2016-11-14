November 14, 2016 - Texas Municipal P...

November 14, 2016 - Texas Municipal Power Agency board OKs sale of...

Next Story Prev Story
Nov 14, 2016 Read more: Public Power

The board of directors of the Texas Municipal Power Agency on Nov. 10 passed a resolution authorizing TMPA's general manager to sign a contract for the sale of its coal-fired Gibbons Creek Steam Electric Station in Grimes County, Texas, and the 345-kV portion of its electric transmission system located in Grimes, Brazos, and Robertson counties. The move followed prior approval of the sale by TMPA's member cities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Public Power.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fairfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Dec 16 bisbeebeadmaned 121,908
Keith henderson (Jan '15) Aug '16 Batman 4
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Jun '16 robert 994
New construction (Mar '16) Mar '16 Meme 1
Watson's (Mar '16) Mar '16 Lucky21 1
unit gossip (Dec '15) Dec '15 Just asking 4
News Police News: Mexia police investigating homicide (May '07) Nov '15 JUSTICE FOR CHAMP 4
See all Fairfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fairfield Forum Now

Fairfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fairfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Fairfield, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,240 • Total comments across all topics: 277,300,814

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC