Glade Election Committee announces Meet the Candidate dates
The Fairfield Glade Election Committee has announed the candidates for the two vacant 2017 Board of Directors Elections spots and have planned "Meet the Candidates" Town Hall Meetings. Two "Meet the Candidates" Town Hall Meetings will be held on Thursday & Friday evening, July 27 & 28, in the Community & Conference Center.
