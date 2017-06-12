Apex Energy suspends its Wind Farm plans

Cumberland Mountain Preservation Coalition received word late last week that Apex Energy has announced it has suspended its proposed Crab Orchard Wind Turbine project indefinitely. "Based on current market conditions and the project's fundamental qualities, " we have decided not to make this significant investment at this time," Apex said in a statement.

