Sedgefield residents counting minutes...

Sedgefield residents counting minutes to pickleball court completion

Thursday May 25 Read more: Farragut Press

Sedgefield subdivision will soon have two pickleball courts to enjoy. The homeowners' association is converting one of the two tennis courts into two pickleball courts.

