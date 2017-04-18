Fairfield Glade New Outdoor Pickleball Courts Grand Opening April 29th
The Fairfield Glade Community Club is pleased to announce the grand opening of new outdoor pickleball courts on April 29th. The public is invited to join in the fun with a ribbon cutting scheduled for 9 A.M. in front of the new outdoor courts located next to the Racquet Center on Stonehenge Drive.
